Police investigate fatal shooting in Holyoke

Holyoke and state police are currently investigating an early morning shooting that killed two people.

State police detectives confirmed the fatalities with Western Mass News around 5:10 this morning.

Sgt. Jeff Joniec, with the Holyoke Police Department, told Western Mass News that the shooting happened in the area of 567 South Summer Street shortly after 1 a.m. Joniec added that as of now, no one is in custody.

Police told our reporters when they arrived on scene that the shooting happened at 570 South Summer Street, which is an apartment complex. The complex is on a diagonal to Morgan school.

A fourth floor resident to the complex, said he woke up to gunshots and commotion, which scared his daughter. He told Western Mass News that in all his time living there, he'd never heard of a shooting in the neighborhood.

The shooting is currently under investigation by Holyoke police and state police and it is expected that they will be there for a good portion of the day. Currently, police have blocked off Sergeant Street at the corner of South Summer and South Canal streets.

The identities of the shooting victims remains unknown.

This is a developing story and Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.

