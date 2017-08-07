Water main break closes South Street in Chicopee

South Street in Chicopee is currently closed as crews work to repair a water main break.
Chicopee police confirmed with Western Mass News that the break happened around midnight near where South Street meets Nonotuck Avenue.
Police said there is no timetable on the repair and that detour signs are posted to help with traffic in the area.
