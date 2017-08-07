Nurses to hold "informational picket" at Baystate Health headquarters

Nurses from two Baystate hospitals will be holding an informational picket today in their continued fight for patient care and fair working conditions.

The picket coming just weeks after nurses held a one day strike, and were locked out of Baystate Franklin in Greenfield.

The picket will be at Baystate headquarters this afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. on Chestnut Street in Springfield.

This has been an on-going issue between the nurses union, or MNA, along with local management at two Baystate hospitals.

Led by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, this group of nurses and their supporters have been fighting for what they say are poor working conditions.

Baystate Franklin's nurses said the hospital is understaffed and they are overworked, putting patient safety at risk. They are also bargaining over fair health insurance costs.

Negotiations have gone on for months with Baystate Franklin nurses in Greenfield, and nearly a year with Baystate noble nurses in Westfield.

In June, Greenfield nurses held a one-day strike outside the hospital after what they said were failed negotiations. The hospital locked out these nurses from work for a few days while the strike was going on.

Negotiations resumed after the lockout, but registered nurse senior chair and MNA member, Donna Stern, said that they haven't gone smoothly.

"Instead, executives from Baystate's corporate offices in Springfield refuse to actually negotiate," Stern said. "They delay, mislead the public, and bully nurses and other staff. We want Baystate to be held accountable for providing safe patient care at all times."

Baystate said, however, that their staffing levels are proper and that they have been negotiating in good faith.

