KKK-published newspaper delivered to Belchertown homes

Some Belchertown residents were startled over the weekend.

Dozens of newspapers, called ‘The Crusader,’ were distributed in a residential area. It’s a newspaper published by the KKK.

The newspapers were left in driveways and on people’s lawns at some point over the weekend. Some said Monday that they are worried about where they may have come from.

“My blood was boiling. I mean it’s absolutely disgusting," said Lisa Stahl of Belchertown.

Belchertown residents found dozens of copies of 'The Crusader' on their streets Saturday morning.

'The Crusader', described as ‘the political voice of white Christian America’, is written and published by ‘The Knights Party’ in Arkansas. The online version is found at kkk.com.

“You don’t know what these people’s intentions are, dropping these things off," said Anthony Bianco of Belchertown.

Headlines such as ‘White America Wins This Round’, boasting about the election of President Donald Trump, ‘White Resistance Radio’ and ‘Protest Against Gay Day of Silence’ cover the pages of ‘The Crusader.'

Residents who received the paper expressed their concerns to Western Mass News.

“I’m Jewish. My kids are being raised Jewish and this feels like a direct attack," Stahl added.

Bianco noted, “We moved out here to this neighborhood to raise our kids and have a nice environment.”

“As a mom, that momma bear instinct comes out and my first thought was what if my kids had been outside," Stahl explained.

The Belchertown Police Department told Western Mass News they have received several reports of residents receiving the publication calling it a "controversial newspaper" and adding in a statement:

“The papers were placed over the weekend in mailboxes and some residents were concerned and offended by the nature of the newspaper. The Belchertown police department is looking into the matter.”

“It’s alarming stuff, yeah," Bianco said.

Some Belchertown residents told us they moved to town for the diversity, that it is an extremely welcoming community, and home to many minorities.

Stahl said that she hopes the papers came from outside of Belchertown and that they don’t return.

“I find it very hard to believe that there is this type of hatred in our community," Stahl said.

You can contact the Belchertown Police Department with any additional concerns with this ongoing investigation.

