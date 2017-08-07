Police: controversial newspaper delivered to Belchertown homes

Residents are upset over a news publication that was left at their Belchertown homes.

Belchertown Police said in a statement that their department has received "several reports" from people who received copies of 'The Crusader,' a controversial newspaper.

"The papers were placed over the weekend in mailboxes and some residents were concerned and offended by the nature of the newspaper," the statement added.

Police continue to look into the matter.

