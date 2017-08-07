Valley Blue Sox heading to league championship series

The Valley Blue Sox are just two wins away from their first league championship.

The teams takes the field to begin the New England Collegiate Baseball League Championship tonight and the team's owner told Western Mass News that they made it this far in thanks to a red hot July and plenty of loyal fans cheering them on each step of the way.

The Valley Blue Sox are making history one swing at a time and will start their first league championship series in franchise history.

"They really got a great core of guys and they get along well," said Valley Blue Sox owner Clark Eckhoff.

Eckhoff is in his fifth season with the Blue Sox. He told Western Mass News that clutch play down the summer stretch from the bullpen to the batters box put this team in position to finish what they started.

"The pitching staff has been phenomenal and like you said, it's really been the team," Eckhoff explained.

The Blue Sox are part of the New England Collegiate Baseball League, a summer league filled with the top college talent that prepares these players for a shot at the pros.

After coming just one game short of the championship series last year, the team is convinced this could finally be the year and the attendance has shown. Fans have filled MacKenzie Stadium in Holyoke, especially in crunch time.

"Our last regular season games, we had slightly under 4,000 people in here. It was just absolutely incredible," Eckhoff added.

Plenty of Pioneer Valley fans have shown their true colors this summer, rain or shine, including last night as the Blue Sox punched their ticket to the title with a 2-1 win and series sweep of Upper Valley.

"Right now, you are really in your die-hard baseball fans. It was a great atmosphere, people in here with cow bells, people standing up. It's just really been a great atmosphere," Eckhoff said.

The Blue Sox and their players ultimately wish to thank the fans for their loyalty, because without them, this championship run just wouldn't be the same.



"These kids are really out here playing for the Valley Blue Sox, and the Pioneer Valley right now. They're completely into this at this point in time. This is something they are very proud of," Eckhoff noted.

The championship series kicks off later today with the Blue Sox on the road against Ocean State, but they will be back at MacKenzie Field in Holyoke on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. for game two.

It is a best-of-three series to determine the champion.

