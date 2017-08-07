Longmeadow honors Purple Heart recipients

On Monday, the town of Longmeadow held their very first Purple Heart Day ceremony in line with the rest of the nation as we remember those who were injured or died in the line of duty.

It's the military's oldest and perhaps most notable award: the Purple Heart and today, six Longmeadow residents saw their names stamped proudly on these signs that will be at each entrance to the town.

"Now, when you come into Longmeadow, there will be a sign with each of these gentleman's names," said Longmeadow's director of veteran services Lena Vellturo.

Those signs will make these heroes of America's conflicts known to all.

Steven Douglas was one of the six veterans honored. He served in Vietnam after being drafted at the age of 22.

The U.S. Army sergeant said that he can remember the day that he earned the Purple Heart.

"It was ah...during the assault on Cambodia in 1970. Basically, the mortar round during the fight with the north Vietnamese," Douglas said.

Douglas had just a few thoughts while it was all going down.

"Get through it and win," Douglas explained.

However, he never thought he'd die.

"Nope, when you're 22 years old you're invincible," Douglas added.

The Vietnam vet told Western Mass News that compared to the homecoming he received then, today shows just how far we've come as a country.

"There is a much much different climate. These are different times than they were in the late 60's and early 70's. Yes, I find the climate much more positive," Douglas noted.

Vellturo was recently hired as the town's director of veteran services. She too is a veteran and she put together today's remembrance. She said that she never expected this big of a turnout.

"It just makes my heart. It's what you want to see. There is a World War II Purple Heart recipient here today, Not everyone can say they've ever met a World War II Purple Heart recipient. It's a huge deal," Vellturo said.

Douglas added, "It means an awful lot when you're involved and doing the service. To those that are now serving, I think that's terrific. They're getting the respect they deserve."

Also honored at Monday's event in Longmeadow were:

David K. Weiner, U.S. Army - World War II

Samuel E. Hatch, U.S. Army - World War II

John J. Fitzgerald, U.S. Army - Vietnam

Wayne L. Fisher, U.S. Marine Corps - Vietnam

Edward T. Kolodjay, U.S. Navy - Vietnam

Longmeadow has officially declared itself a Purple Heart town and their selectboard said that this will be a tradition they carry on each year in conjunction with Purple Heart Day nationwide.

