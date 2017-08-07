Gas up 5 cents per gallon in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) - The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts is up by 5 cents this week.

AAA Northeast said Monday that self-serve, regular is averaging $2.29 per gallon. That's 5 cents below the current national average but 24 cents higher than the price in Massachusetts a year ago at this time.

AAA found regular selling for as low as $2.15 and as high as $2.53 per gallon.

AAA says U.S. crude oil inventories are moving down, while the demand for gasoline is going up, causing increases this month.

