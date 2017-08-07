Study: MA ranks in top 10 best states for health care

A new study indicates that the Bay State is one of the top in the nation when it comes to health care.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report Monday on the year's "Best and Worst States for Health Care" and it ranked Massachusetts as the ninth best state in the country.

That ranking comes after the website conducted what they called an "in-depth analysis" of several key factors.

"To determine where Americans receive the best and worst health care in the U.S., WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 35 measures of cost, accessibility and outcome. The data set ranges from average monthly insurance premium to physicians per capita to share of insured population," WalletHub said in a statement.

WalletHub ranked Massachusetts in the following categories:

19th – Hospital Beds per Capita

2nd – Physicians per Capita

1st – Dentists per Capita

1st – Percent of Insured Adults Aged 18 to 64

1st – Percent of Insured Children Aged 0 to 17

24th – Percent of At-Risk Adults with No Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years

1st – Percent of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year

27th – Percent of Medical Residents Retained

Topping the list at number one was Hawaii, while Louisiana ranked last at number 51.

In fact, five of the six New England states also made the top 10 on the list. To see the rest of the top 10, you can CLICK HERE.

You can also CLICK HERE to learn more about the WalletHub study and its methodology.

