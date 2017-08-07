Study: MA ranks in top 10 best states for health care

A new study indicates that the Bay State is one of the top in the nation when it comes to health care.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report Monday on the year's "Best and Worst States for Health Care" and it ranked Massachusetts as the ninth best state in the country.
That ranking comes after the website conducted what they called an "in-depth analysis" of several key factors.
"To determine where Americans receive the best and worst health care in the U.S., WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 35 measures of cost, accessibility and outcome. The data set ranges from average monthly insurance premium to physicians per capita to share of insured population," WalletHub said in a statement.
WalletHub ranked Massachusetts in the following categories:
Topping the list at number one was Hawaii, while Louisiana ranked last at number 51.
In fact, five of the six New England states also made the top 10 on the list. To see the rest of the top 10, you can CLICK HERE.
You can also CLICK HERE to learn more about the WalletHub study and its methodology.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.