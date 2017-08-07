GoFundMe page started for family of boy who nearly drowned in Springfield

There is new information this evening regarding a five year old boy who was nearly drowned last week at Camp Star Angelina in Springfield.

A GoFundMe page has now started to raise money for the Viscarrando family.

The page said that the family is concerned with medical bills to go along with the start of school for their other children.

Over the weekend, while still in the hospital, the boy woke up and asked for macaroni and cheese.

There is no word on his condition as of today.

