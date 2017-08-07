Van used by Springfield Rescue Mission vandalized

The Springfield Rescue Mission has suspended deliveries to those in need after their van was vandalized.

Someone broke through a locked gate and ripped off the security camera before vandalizing this van.

A window is smashed and there is broken glass all over the floor

Derrick Nichols with the Springfield Rescue Mission told Western Mass News that the incident happened around 10 p.m. on July 27.

The intruder broke the back window, ripped off the signs on both sides of the car, and destroyed the steering column of the van.

The van was used to deliver supplies to low income and homeless people through Operation SONshine.

Nichols said that that's been forced to be put on hold.

"A lot of the people around here are homeless and needy and we cater to them and all the other churches stuff like that. [How often do you use it?] Quite a bit and haven't been able to and it hurt us a lot," Nichols noted.

Springfield Police are investigating. We reached out to them for comment, but haven't heard back.

There's no indication as to when the van will be up and running. They're still working with their insurance to get the van fixed.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.