Residents concerned over speeding on Eddy St. in Springfield

Residents in one Springfield neighborhood, concerned about speeding cars, reached out to Western Mass News for help.

They said that cars use their street as a cut-through from I-291 and it's putting their safety at risk.

Bruce Russell is a resident of Eddy Street in Springfield and he said that people use his street as a cut-through from Carew Street to Nottingham Street.

"Just obey the speed limit. That's all I'm asking," Russell said.

Russell said that cars blow down the street much faster than the 30 mile an hour speed limit and he's concerned for the children playing He is concerned for all the kids in the neighborhood, but especially the deaf child that lives on his street

"If they're coming down and they hit the horn, he's not going to get out of the street," Russell added.

Russell reached out to Western Mass News for some answers in the hopes of making people aware of the problem.

Springfield Police said Monday that this is a problem all over the city, not just in this neighborhood

"We enforce the law here with speed traps and things of that nature to make sure that people stay below 30 miles per hour." said Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

Russell knows that police can't be on every corner, but he hopes they step it up

"The police can't be on every side street. They don't have enough," Russell noted.

However, Delaney said that that police are working to enforce the speed limits

"Anything above 30, 40 coming down this street, if we see it, we'll get them," Delaney added.

Soon, the speed limit will drop from 30 to 25 miles per hour and Russell hopes that this will really help people slow down in his neighborhood.

