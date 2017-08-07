Barnes Air Base prepares for Westfield Air Show

The Westfield International Air Show is this weekend and those at the Barnes Air National Guard Base are getting ready for quite the show.

Barnes Air Base will be open for all this weekend for the first air show in seven years, and they are ready to put on a show.

“We have W-B25 bomber. We’re going to do a simulated bombing raid with pyrotechnics, which will be really cool,” said Major Garth Wolber.

Major Garth Wolber said that the show will include performances with planes across history.

He said that anyone can come and check out the show.

Western Mass News will be there and is a sponsor of the event.

“We’re going to have static displays where people can walk around and take a look at the aircrafts and talk to pilots, what the aircraft is, and what its used for.”

Local businesses are excited at the prospect of having so many people come to Westfield for the show, but that does come with some concerns as well.

“We are looking forward to having a lot of people around. Just letting them know that they can get to us is going to be the key,” said Chef John Slattery.

Chef John of Papps Bar and Grill has an ideal spot to watch the show, but he said he is concerned that with traffic and not being a part of the show, that people will not be able to even get to his location.

“The unique part of Papps' location is that we have the best views of the aerial demonstrations of all of Western Massachusetts, but we’re actually not a part of the airshow, so the challenge will be for people to get to us.”

They are hoping to get the word out that they have a cool spot to watch the show.

Chef John said despite the concerns, he is excited to have so many people come to the city and enjoy the planes.

