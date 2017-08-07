Holyoke residents hold vigil and rally for victims of shooting

A community is standing up against violence after two people were killed early this morning.

South Holyoke residents got together in Carlos Vega Park for a vigil and rally called, “Take Back Our Streets.”

Two people were shot and killed just after 1am Monday morning on South Summer Street in Holyoke.

According to the District Attorney’s office, the two victims arrived at the apartment where there was a fight between them and another person.

The other person fired several fatal shots at the victims before leaving the area.

People who live in the neighborhood put together a rally and vigil to honor those who lost their lives, but more importantly to say, “no more” to violence.

Efrain Vazquez said he knows Holyoke is so much better than this one act of violence, and he hopes this rally will inspire people to stay away from violence.

“But because of the lack of opportunity, lack of jobs, it pushes these young men to do something they will regret. There’s a lot of progress in the community and we need to continue that progress.”

Those that attended tonight’s rally also marched from this park to the scene of the shooting before going back to the park.

