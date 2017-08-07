Granby select board hears concerns over bow and gun club

Granby’s select board heard complaints tonight surrounding the club's high powered rifle range.

Town administrator Chris Martin told Western Mass News that the select board determined that they do not have authority to make any ruling, so the matter has been turned over to the town's planning board and zoning board of appeals.

They'll meet one week from tonight.

Martin said the club asked that neighbors appoint representatives to form a group, to negotiate on their behalf.

Residents in the area say the range is not only loud, but causes windows to rattle, and could have negative impacts on the environment.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.