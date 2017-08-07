Senator Markey holds town hall in Springfield

Senator Ed Markey was in Springfield tonight holding a town hall meeting at Forest Park Middle School.

Markey said the town hall allowed him to hear concerns of residents in western Mass., while also providing voters with an update on everything that's happening in Washington.

Markey said the biggest issue right now involves health care and getting democrats and republicans on the same page.

"We must now come together. We have to find a way of working together, to make sure that the insurance company industry doesn't walk away from providing health care for everyone, that there's enough funding that goes into the system."

Markey said the two biggest votes he's made during his time in Congress was to vote in favor of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 and to vote against the repeal of the legislation just last month.

