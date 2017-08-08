Firearms, six kilos of heroin seized during multi-agency investigation

Several firearms and kilos of heroin have been seized following a multi-agency investigation.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that state and federal officials will discuss "an investigation into a high level heroin trafficking organization" during a press conference to be held Tuesday afternoon.

That investigation reportedly resulted in simultaneous raids that led to 10 people being arrested, as well as the seizure of six firearms, six kilos of heroin, 4,500 bags of heroin that were ready to sell, and four motor vehicles.

The locations of those raids have not been released.

"The six kilos of un-milled heroin would conservatively yield over 450,000 bags of heroin on the street," Leydon explained.

Joining Hampden County D.A. Anthony Gulluni at the press conference will be Mass. State Police Col. Richard McKeon and Michael Ferguson, special agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

