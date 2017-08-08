Police pull over car transporting big batch of balloons

One Massachusetts police department is reminding motorists to keep your front and side views clear as you drive.

Framingham Police Lt. Patty Grigas says that a vehicle was traveling along Union Avenue on Saturday with a bevy of balloons coming out of a passenger side window when an officer pulled it over not far from police headquarters.

The department posted a picture from the traffic stop to their Facebook page on Sunday and that post has since shared dozens of times and garnered hundreds of reactions.

The department is using the incident as a reminder of having unobstructed views while operating a car.

"Use common sense while driving. You should have all windows and windshield clear from obstruction. Avoid accidents by having a clear picture of traffic and pedestrians around you. #DriveSafe," police wrote.

Grigas noted that the driver was cited by police for impeded operation.

