Ludlow Police: 80-year-old falsely claimed being homeless to solicit money

An 80-year-old Chicopee man is facing several charges after Ludlow police say they caught him falsely claiming he was homeless in order to solicit money from motorists.

Richard Boyce has been charged with Misleading a Police Officer (Obstruction), Attempting to Commit a Crime (Larceny By False Pretenses), and Soliciting on a Public Way (Town Bylaw Violation).

Sgt. Daniel Valadas reported to Western Mass News that a Ludlow detective submitted a criminal complaint summons request for Boyce on Monday.

"The detective bureau had received information that Mr. Boyce was misrepresenting himself as being "homeless" while soliciting money when in fact he actually lives in a home in Chicopee," explained Valadas.

Police say "on a daily basis" they would watch Boyce got dropped off on Cherry Street. He would then hold up a sign saying that he was homeless.

"Mr. Boyce was also observed stepping into traffic on Cherry St. to grab money from passing motorists. This act is a violation of a Ludlow Town Bylaw," noted Valadas.

Police claim that when they questioned Boyce he told them he was homeless and that he took a bus to get there.

"Subsequently, Mr. Boyce admitted to detectives that he lives in a home with a woman who drops him off for his daily solicitations. He also stated that he was not being coerced by anyone to solicit for money," Valadas said.

The photos to the right show a 2009 Nissan Versa dropping Boyce off at the intersection of Cherry St. and Center St. (Rte. 21), police say. They also say the driver inside is a woman.

The criminal complaint summons was from Palmer District Court.

