Officials searching for suspect in Holyoke double homicide

Officials have identified a suspect who is being sought related to a double homicide in Holyoke.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's Office, said that investigators are currently looking for 19-year-old Ivan Ramos of Holyoke.

Early Monday morning, Holyoke Police were called to a reported shooting near 570 South Summer Street.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found two people on a second floor porch. Emergency crews determined that the victims were dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as 31-year-old Colin Hodges and 37-year-old Arnaldo Rentas, both of Holyoke.

"It appears that both victims arrived at the second floor apartment. During their visit, Ramos appears to have fired several shots at the victims, who then fled the scene on foot," Leydon noted.

Anyone with information on the case or Ramos' whereabouts is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 533-8477, Mass. State Police assigned to the D.A.'s office at (413) 505-5993, or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

