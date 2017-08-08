Early foliage seen across trees in western MA

It may come as a surprise to many to see some color on those summer trees.

Those summer trees will be filled with foliage before you know it, and tree experts said that thanks to some serious rain, that foliage is starting to take form a little sooner.

Some early fall foliage is making its mark, and tree experts told Western Mass News that it's only the start.

"By the looks of the foliage, we had a drought last year, but there's good canopy on these trees," said David Murphy.

David Murphy, owner of Western Mass Tree Care can't see much from his front yard, but has seen foliage here and there on his workday travels.

He said that last year's drought forced plenty of leaves to break off prematurely, but thanks to plenty of rain mixed with some serious sunshine, chlorophyll pigments are breaking down a little earlier in some leaves, changing the color.

"Sun is key. We have had a lot of sunlight, we haven't had a lot of humidity-- the heat waves, I believe we've had three, but we're in New England. These trees can stand that."

Remember those gypsy moths? They played a part too, chomping on those crunchy leaves, but the rain helped again, and tree lovers like Murphy now have something to look forward to.

Julie Hill has called Forest Park home for 20 years, and told Western Mass News that they rely on a neighborhood landmark to know when it's time.

"When we sit out here for morning coffee, Ms. Ruthie's tree, that's what we call it, Ms. Ruthie's tree, always used to turn color first."

And from the look of things, Hill's favorite season is closer than she thinks.

Murphy, like many others, are looking forward to those Sunday fall foliage drives through western Mass., and the best time to do that?

Mark your calendars for Columbus Day weekend.

