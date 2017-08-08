Immigration rally held in Springfield to oppose Governor Baker's bill

A rally in Springfield was held today in opposition to a bill filed by Governor Baker to detain certain immigrants.

The bill would authorize state and local law enforcement to detain some individuals based on requests from federal immigration officials.

The rally earlier this afternoon was held outside the State Building on Dwight Street in Springfield.

The protesters wanted to send a clear message to Governor Baker.

Margaret Sawyer of the Pioneer Valley Workers Center was one of some 100 people who rallied outside the state office building in Springfield.

A number of organizations, as well as immigrants took part in the protest.

Immigrants like Diana Sierra who came to the United States from Colombia.

"I think Governor Baker's bill represents a full frontal attack on constitutional rights and the rights of immigrants.”

Governor Baker's bill comes a week after the state's highest court ruled that law enforcement does not have the legal authority to comply with U.S. immigration requests.

"To see Governor Baker turn around and take all the momentum and enthusiasm to protect our neighbors and throw it to the side and move forward with legislation that further heightens fear in immigrant communities is wrong," said Sawyer.

A statement from the Governor's office read:

"Governor Baker does not support a sanctuary state and believes the administration's policy is an important public safety tool to keep our communities safe."

Secretary of Public Safety and Security Dan Bennett said:

“This bill does not empower state or local police to proactively arrest people for immigration law violations; it would allow police to detain a person who is a threat to public safety for a limited period of time if that person were about to be released and the federal authorities were unable to immediately take the person into their custody."

But protesters said the fight will go on.

“We're going to resist, stop the bill, and increase the pressure on the governor".

After the rally, protesters went upstairs to the western Mass. Governor's office where they presented a petition opposing Governor Baker's bill.

Besides Springfield, similar rallies were held in Worcester, and in Boston today.

