Local Chicopee teen to audition for American Idol in Boston

The next American Idol could be a Chicopee teen.

The groundbreaking vocal competition is hosting auditions in Massachusetts, drawing in undiscovered talents through New England.

Young Madi Hartling has the chops and is ready for the judges.

A career launching pad for powerhouses like Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson, American Idol has brought talent from the shadows into the glittering limelight, and soon the search will continue for the next superstar.

Soon, sixteen-year-old Madi Hartling will head to Boston to face the judges for a chance at becoming the next American Idol.

American Idol hit the airwaves when Madi was just a year old.

She grew up with Ryan Seacrest introducing Hollywood hopefuls.

“My dad used to make me watch the Kelly Clarkson audition tape for American Idol, because he absolutely adores her.

Now she is hoping for her own “moment like this.”

Madi has been working at the Majestic Theater for several years now.

It’s local theaters like these that can be a place for young talents to get their start.

Today, Madi performed in Sleepy Hollow.

She hopes that acting and singing hold the key to her future.

“Just take that shot, because the worst thing that is going to happen is that they’re going to say no and you try again next year.”

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.