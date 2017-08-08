President Trump speaks out on nationwide opioid crisis

Sixty-two Americans die of an opioid overdose every day according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Today, President Donald Trump spoke out about the opioid crisis from his private golf club in New Jersey.

The opioid-related death rate in Massachusetts has surpassed the national average, according to the health department, and President Trump’s statement regarding that national crisis comes on the heels of the collapse of a major drug trafficking operation in the city of Springfield.

“They were responsible for distributing kilogram quantities of fentanyl and heroin to the citizens of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont,” said Michael Ferguson.

Ten men were arrested in a major drug bust, the equivalent of more than 450,000 bags of heroin, seized from two Springfield homes.

“We spend a lot of time and effort as agencies and law enforcement working on the addiction crisis,” said Hamden DA Anthony Gulluni.

The bust, creating a significant dent in getting drugs off the streets of western Massachusetts, is a task many states across the country are working to accomplish.

From his private golf club in New Jersey, President Trump addressed this effort made by states nationwide.

“We’re also very very tough on the southern border where much of this comes in, we’re also talking to China where certain forms of manmade drugs comes in, and it is bad.”

Trump campaigned on conquering the opioid epidemic and quickly created a commission tasked with proposing solutions, including operations that work to break down drug trafficking operations.

“Nobody is safe from this epidemic that threatens young and old, rich and poor, urban and rural communities, everybody is threatened,” said President Trump.

The latest government numbers show overdose deaths at an all-time high in the first nine months of last year at more than 52,000, about two-thirds of those deaths are from opioids.

Here at home, law enforcement officials told Western Mass News, drug busts like this most recent one are crucial to combatting the epidemic.

In addition to heroin, investigators also seized six firearms and 4 cars in this latest operation in Springfield.

