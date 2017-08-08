Valley Blue Sox playing for league championship for first time

The Valley Blue Sox are playing for the championship tonight for the first time in program history.

The unique part of Tuesday night's game is that they have to finish game one that started last night in Rhode Island, but was suspended due to weather.

They will play the remaining two and a half innings before moving on to game two.

Fans are so excited at the possibility of witnessing history and they couldn't wait to get to MacKenzie Stadium in Holyoke for the first pitch



"It's fun to watch I've always wanted to catch a ball," said Cameron Singh.



The Valley Blue Sox are in their first ever New England College Baseball League Championship. The team clinched their spot in the championship Sunday night and fans are psyched up about it.

Rashad Austin is a partial season ticket holder and a big baseball fan. He's happy the team has made a mark this season



"Very exciting. We have not had a lot of success in the region with our teams here in the area, so it would be great to see a championship for once," Austin said.



The first of the three game series kicked off in Rhode Island Monday night, but had to end early. With two and a half innings left to play and game two immediately following, the feeling in the stadium is "electric, electric, electric," Austin explained.



The league is filled with college talent hoping to get better at the game. These guys inspire the next generation of sluggers like Singh every time they take the field.



"I hope they win and it would be nice to see if they win a championship," Singh added.



The excitement from these Valley Blue Sox fans started long before the first pitch



"Been fired up since last night," Austin said.

