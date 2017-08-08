Report: Patriots purchase their own team airplanes

The New England Patriots could soon be flying high in their own airliners.

The Super Bowl champions have reportedly become the first NFL team to buy their own jets.

ESPN's Darren Rovell reported that the team purchased two Boeing 767 wide-body jets.

The primary plane and the backup plane will be based out of Providence, RI.

JUST IN: Patriots become first NFL team to buy 767 to fly to games. They actually bought two https://t.co/Sf6C596Gsr pic.twitter.com/UOpJj5hzLR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 8, 2017

Rovell reports that the planes were outfitted with all first-class seating and at least one of the planes was repainted with a team logo on the sides and five Lombardi trophies on the tail.

Patriots spokesperson Stacey James told ESPN that team officials would not be publicly discussing the purchases.

The Patriots regular season kick-off their regular season Thursday, September 7 at Gillette Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.

