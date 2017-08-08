Crews respond to building fire at country club in East Longmeado - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BREAKING

Crews respond to building fire at country club in East Longmeadow

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

East Longmeadow crews have responded to a structure fire at Elmcrest Country Club on Somersville Road.

Crews are on scene now and request that the public stay clear as they knock down the flames.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.