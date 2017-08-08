Multiple crews assist to knock down fire at country club in East Longmeadow

East Longmeadow crews responded to a structure fire at Elmcrest Country Club on Somersville Road shortly after 7pm tonight.

Mutual aid from four different departments came in to assist - Longmeadow, Hampden, Somers, and Enfield CT.

There were no reported injuries, however crews were still reported to be on scene until after 9:30 pm.

ONe of the assisting fire departments told Western Mass News that the fire started in the kitchen area.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

