Valley Blue Sox win championship series for first time

The Valley Blue Sox are the NECBL Champions.

Dazon Cole got the last out, as the Blue Sox beat the Ocean State Waves and won their first ever championship in franchise history.

The final score in Game 2 was 6 to 3.

The Blue Sox won the opener of the best of three series 9 to 3 earlier tonight.

That game was the conclusion of the game suspended last night in Rhode Island because of rain.

Congratulations to the Valley Blue Sox, the 2017 NECBL Champions.

