Springfield retirement board to decide fate of former officer's pension

It's been two months since former Springfield police officer, Kevin Burnham, died of an apparent suicide.

Today, the Springfield Retirement Board is set to decide the fate of his pension, after being accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from police. It is expected the board will vote on a proposal to properly divide up of his pension.

Burnham worked for the Springfield Police Department for more than 4 decades.

A recent investigation by the attorney general's office found that Burnham stole $400,000 from the police.

Burnham pleaded not guilty in 2016 to several larceny charges, and was supposed to be in court in June for another plea hearing, but he never showed. He was later found dead of an apparent suicide. It was believed he was going to plead guilty to the charges.

The fact that Burnham's death closed the criminal case against him has raised questions about his pension.

The retirement board has requested for a hearing since June to determine whether Burnham's pension should be forfeited.

State law regarding the misappropriation of money says: "If the board after the hearing finds the charges to be true, such member shall forfeit all rights to a retirement allowance or to a return of his accumulated total deductions for himself and for his beneficiary."

The meeting will be at the city's municipal building at 5 this afternoon.

Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.