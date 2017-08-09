Protest blocks traffic in Sandisfield

State police have confirmed a protest is underway in Sandisfield that is blocking traffic.

The protest is happening in the area of Cold Spring Road, troopers with the Massachusetts State Police Russell barracks said.

It is unclear what the protest is about, but previous protests in the area have occurred regarding the construction of the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Police say they have no further details to release at this time.

