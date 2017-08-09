Police recover stolen handgun, drugs from man with alleged gang ties

Springfield police recovered a stolen handgun and drugs following the arrest of a 23-year-old man Tuesday night.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News around 7:15 p.m. officers spotted a black Infinity that was being driven by Ricky L. Brown in the area of School and Mulberry Street.

According to Sgt. Delaney, Brown was driving with a suspended license and is considered a prolific offender who has ties to gangs.

Brown was stopped in a parking lot on Maple Street, and while officers were approaching his vehicle, they noticed he was trying to hide something in the back seat, said Sgt. Delaney.

They were able to place Brown in custody without incident. When they searched Brown’s car they found 27 Oxycodone pills and a 9mm Glock with 13 rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

That handgun was reported stolen out of Westfield, according to Sgt. Delaney.

Ricky Brown was charged with the following:

Revoked license

Possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute

Carrying a firearm in a felony

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Carrying a firearm

Receiving stolen firearm

Officers requested that Brown be held on $100,000.

