Police: Man wearing GPS device fled after crashing stolen car

Wilbraham police arrested a man who allegedly led officers on a chase after crashing a stolen car over the weekend.

According to a post on the Wilbraham Police Department’s Facebook page 36-year-old Manuel Diaz of Palmer was speeding on Springfield Street Saturday night.

An officer nearby saw Diaz and ran his plates which were registered to a different vehicle. The officer tried to pull him over, but Diaz sped off and crashed at the intersection on Faculty Street.

That's when Diaz got out of the car and fled on foot into the woods while carrying 9.2 ounces of cocaine.

Officers tried to find him but were unable to because of the swampy area.

Further investigation revealed that Diaz was wearing a GPS device at the time of the crash while on bail for firearms and drug charges.

It turns out the car he crashed was reported stolen out of Springfield, according to police.

He was located and charged with the following:

Marked lanes violation

Fail to stop for police

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Speeding

Trafficking cocaine

Larceny of a motor vehicle?

