UMass looking for dog owners for research study

Researchers at UMass Amherst are looking for few good pups and their owners for a study.
Members of the Department of Kinesiology's Behavioral Medicine Lab are looking for dog owners, age 21 or older, to take part in a study examining obedience training's impact on the dog-owner bond and human-health outcomes.
Owners would be required to:
Participants will receive up to $75, in addition to a free or discounted six-week obedience training course from My Dog, LLC of Amherst.
People will be ineligible if:
To apply for the study, you can CLICK HERE.
For more information on the study, the research team can be reached e-mail at umassbmedlab@gmail.com.
