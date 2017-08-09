UMass looking for dog owners for research study - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

UMass looking for dog owners for research study

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Image Courtesy: MGN Online / Pixaby) (Image Courtesy: MGN Online / Pixaby)
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Researchers at UMass Amherst are looking for few good pups and their owners for a study.

Members of the Department of Kinesiology's Behavioral Medicine Lab are looking for dog owners, age 21 or older, to take part in a study examining obedience training's impact on the dog-owner bond and human-health outcomes.

Owners would be required to:

  • Visit UMass Amherst a total of four times (orientation, baseline, six weeks, and 12 weeks)
  • Attend a six-week basic obedience training class (meets on-campus once a week for 45 minutes) or maintain a normal routine, depending on group assignment
  • Complete a survey packet and wear an activity monitor for seven days on three occasions (baseline, six weeks, and 12 weeks)
  • Have the dog wear an activity monitor from fitbark.com for seven days on those same three occasions
  • Have your height, weight, and blood pressure measured on three occasions

Participants will receive up to $75, in addition to a free or discounted six-week obedience training course from My Dog, LLC of Amherst.

People will be ineligible if:

  • They have previously attended an obedience training course with their current dog
  • They have any condition that limits their ability to walk
  • They have uncontrolled hypertension or diabetes
  • They are a regular exerciser or walk their dog more than three days per week
  • They have a dog with an expired rabies vaccination or history of aggressive behavior

To apply for the study, you can CLICK HERE.

For more information on the study, the research team can be reached e-mail at umassbmedlab@gmail.com.

