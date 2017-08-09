2 arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Deerfield

An early morning traffic stop on Route 5 in Deerfield led to the arrest of a man and a woman from out of state on Tuesday.

According to State Police, shortly after 2 a.m. a State Trooper stopped a 31-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York who was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer with license plates that belonged to a different vehicle.

After a search of the SUV, State Troopers allegedly found 154 grams of a substance believed to be heroin and 54 grams of suspected cocaine.

State Police arrested the driver and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Richmond, Virginia. Both had been charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine.

They were held in custody pending their arraignment in Greenfield District Court on Tuesday.

