High carbon monoxide levels found in Holland police cruisers

Another local police department is dealing with high levels of carbon monoxide in their cruisers.

It's become a nation-wide problem with police interceptor models of the Ford Explorer.

In Auburn, at least three officers were hospitalized and now the issue has come to Holland.

Members of the Holland Police Department took matters into their own hands when they found out that their cruisers tested for high levels of carbon monoxide.

When they placed their own monitor inside their vehicles, one of them tested 21 parts per million.



Holland Police Chief Bryan Haughey told Western Mass News he's frustrated with the lack of information from Ford.



"It's disappointing. I'd like to hear from them and have them tell us what the problem is," he said.

Police Chief Haughey is telling his officers not to sit in the running vehicle for more than 45 minutes at a time.

"We've directed our officers to roll the windows down at least three inches in the cruisers," he noted.

The Chief also mentioned that one of his officers recently got tested for carbon monoxide by his doctor. The test results came back and showed he had three times the acceptable level of CO in his blood.

"His level was 3.4% and acceptable range is in the 1% level. Not life or long term threatening or anything like that but he is told to remove himself from CO and be aware of it," Chief Haughey noted.

Luckily, that officer is expected to be okay and was told to remove himself from CO and be aware of it.

The automaker said in a press release that it will continue to investigate reports from their police customers.

