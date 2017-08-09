Cleanup continues after fire at Elmcrest Country Club building

The Elmcrest Country Club is working to repair damage left after a fire Tuesday night.

With events scheduled as soon as tomorrow, the venue is working to make sure everything still goes on.

The fire is believed to have started by a discarded cigarette that caught the back of the building on fire.

Crews from multiple towns responded for hours to get this fire out.

As far as the events that have been planned for months that are supposed to be held in the building, there is a lot up in the air.

The Crestview Country Club in Agawam is run by the same owners and might have to host events like a big anniversary party planned this weekend.

As of right now, no one is allowed into the restaurant and function area as the damage is still being surveyed.

However, Elmcrest Country Club assures Western Mass News the show will go on - somehow.

"The lucky thing for us is that because we own Crestview in Agawam as well, that we can shift any event here over there and that is certainly the first option is to continue to try and help our guests and our clients," said David Fleury, owner of Elmcrest Country Club.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions for people hosting events in the near future, but the golf course itself is still open.

