North Korea rhetoric could pose concerns for children

All the rhetoric over North Korea is concerning to Americans, including young children.

If your children are asking you questions, there are ways to help them.

Kids hear a lot and see a lot these days.

The headlines are everyone from the internet and social media to the television and newspapers and that bombardment of information can be a concern to all of us, especially our children.

"The exposure to this kind of rhetoric that is hard for adults to make sense of is absolutely scary for the children hearing this and can't make sense of it," said Alice Barber.

Barber is the program director for the Behavioral Health Network's Carson Center for Children and Youth. She's also a child therapist and a parent.

Words like "fire and fury" can impact children in different ways and what those children think the words mean.

"As a child therapist and a mother, one of the most amazing and scary places can be a child's imagination," Barber noted.

As the rhetoric heats up, Barber said that it's important for a child to realize there are adults in their lives whose job it is to protect them.

"Fred Rogers has a quote that I love and that is during times of stress his mother used to tell him to look for the helpers and in times of stress, there are always people helping," Barber explained.

For your child, Barber said form a team of people who can be identified as their helpers.

In the case of North Korea, for example, because you try to protect your children doesn't mean they don't know what's going on.

"It's absolutely something kids are talking about. You may think you're shielding your child from all the news, but children on playgrounds and in classrooms talk," Barber said.

Barber also said that parents should know how their child got the information in the first place, what the source was, so they can best deal with their concerns and questions.



"It's up to us as parents to understand the depth and breath of the info are children are receiving and how they understand it," Barber added.

The Carson Center for Children does school counseling that includes both individual and group sessions. They run the gamut from pre-school all the way through high school.

