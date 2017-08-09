Agawam marching band gets ready for upcoming season

The school year is inching closer and closer, and with that, comes the return to the football field for the marching band.



Agawam High School is making sure they stay on top of their game by holding their annual band camp

Bill Hueglin will mark his 11th year as Band Director at the high school, and takes pride in how hard his students prepare before the school year begins.



The marching band is 70 students strong and includes 150 total band members school-wide.

Drills are done to nail formations right each time, and the first set of songs are already coming along.

"I remember thinking myself 'how are they able to do this?', and it only took a few days to figure out, and that's just mind-blowing," said Freshman Olivia Salva.



Part of their quick learning comes from leadership as the band is supported by the band parents association, fellow teachers, and upperclassmen.



Megan Beaymiew enjoys her new role as color guard captain as she now looks back on being in rookie camp herself.

"We all get along together so well, and we're always there to help each other, and that type of cooperation really can help us build together as a team," she noted.

The band has been recognized for its success by winning several awards over the years.



"It's a testament to the community and how much value is placed on music education, as well as the hard work of our students, and the teachers we have at our schools,"said Band Director, Bill Hueglin.



The camp runs until Friday. From there, the band will have practices twice a week for the rest of the school year.



