Numbers of high school football players declining

Football season is just about here and a new study shows the number of high school athletes signing up to play is declining.

The study comes from the the National Federation of State High School Associations. The NFHS said that the number of sign-ups fell for the sixth time in seven years.

It's a number reflected locally as football season gets set to begin next week.

Football still has the highest number of overall participants, according to the NFHS, but the organization also said that numbers are on the decline - falling last season for the sixth time in seven years by almost 26,000.

"They're not drastic yet, but they're definitely at a level where we're getting concerned that we might not be able to field certain levels," said Minnechaug Athletic Director Mike Roy.

Roy told Western Mass News that the concern is being able to field a freshman team. He does note that this year, they saw it coming.

"It's at the youth level. We knew there was a drop between last year and this year coming in," Roy explained.

Roy is in contact with many other A.D.s in western Massachusetts, many of whom he said are dealing with the same issue.

The reason for the drop, mostly speculation, but fear of concussions cannot be ruled out.

"The fact of the matter is I think it does scare some people away from it," Roy noted

Even though Roy said that more safety measures are in place then in the history of high school football, including strict baseline concussion protocols and limits in hitting during practice.

"The days of contact have dramatically decreased. There is basically one to two days a week where they're actually hitting," Roy added.

It's a tale of two cities. Over at Central High School in Springfield, "Numbers are great! We anticipate close to 100 kids to come to tryouts," said Bill Watson, offensive coordinator.

Watson said that Central's record of aggressive college recruiting, combined with new safety measures, for a lot of athletes, overrules any fears of injury.

"We definitely take precautions. We want to be as careful as possible. We still want to have a physical, aggressive team, but we're going to do it the right way and put the safety of our players first," Watson added.

For most high schools in western Massachusetts, football sign-ups will still be taken up until the first day practice, which is next Friday, August 18.

