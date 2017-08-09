Lia Surprise Squad helps "The Bike Man" keep the cycle going

This week, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad helped with donations to a local non-profit dedicated to keeping kids active.

"I think that one person can make a difference," said Bob Charland.

By now, you've heard of Bob "The Bike Guy" Charland, spokesperson of Pedal Thru Youth. He fixes up bicycles and donates them to less fortunate children.

"Get the kids off the couch. Get them active, get them playing with other kids, instead of just sitting at home," Charland explained.

So Western Mass News and the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad geared up to donate bikes and helmets to keep the cycle going.

With the help of another volunteer, we took charge to surprise "The Bike Guy" in Springfield where he works on cars before grabbing the handlebars

"Wow thanks. I don't know what to say! This all started seven years ago with a local nun and it was a couple bikes here and there. This year, it blew up when I restored 1970s tricycles for a school administrator," Charland added.

Seven years later and Pedal Thru Youth has donated more than 300 bikes.

"The school that touched us the most was in Holyoke. We knew the kids were poverty level. For us to see those kids wheeling those bikes back to a homeless shelter out there, that's what made us decide to go further with this," Charland noted.

Even with CTE, a neurodegenerative brain disease that's deteriorating his brain, Charland refuses to pump the brakes and hopes to make Pedal Thru Youth a national project.

"We've seen the looks on the kids faces and that's what makes it all worth it," Charland said.

Charland told Western Mass News that he's working from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., then shifting gears to fixing bikes, sometimes until 2:30 a.m..

Charland's dedication has created a chain reaction throughout western Massachusetts.

"The mayors assistant said if you want to go to other cities, we will contact the mayors of every city you want to go to and deputy commissioner said she'll send a cruiser from Springfield," Charland noted.

Although he doesn't seem too tired yet, with more than 600 bicycles needing repairs, Charland could use more help.

"If local bike shops want to donate parts, we could use them because primarily, this is money that comes out of my pocket or some donations we have gotten," Charland explained.

To keep things rolling smoothly, the Surprise Squad gave 10 brand new bikes and helmets to one inspiring man

