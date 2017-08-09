Settlement reached over pension of former Springfield police detective

The Springfield retirement board has approved a proposal to settle the pension issue of the late police detective Kevin Burnham.

Burnham died on June 5 of an apparent suicide on the same day he was scheduled to plead guilty to larceny charges.

The late afternoon meeting had a number of items on the agenda, including Burnham's pension, which the board took up first.

Under the settlement announced, Burnham's widow gives up right to collect a $4,000 monthly pension.

She is eligible for his medical and life insurance, which she pays out of her own pocket.

As part of settlement, the retirement board will pay to the city $74,661.99. That's the difference between what Burnham had already paid into the system and what remained in his account.

Kevin Burnham was accused of stealing nearly $400,000 over a five year period from the Springfield Police Department's evidence room.

Burnham retired in 2014 after serving 44 years in the police department. He was indicted two years later.

Burnham was collecting a yearly pension of nearly $48,000 at the time of his death. That amounted to about $4,000 a month. His widow will not be receiving that in the future.

