Dog ordered to be euthanized after alleged attack

After years of issues between one dog owner and the town of South Hadley, the selectboard voted Tuesday night to euthanize a dog.

According to documents obtained by Western Mass News, the dog bit a pedestrian in May and chased post office workers last year.

The dog owner told us her dog didn't bite anyone and she's fighting back.

While we were with the dog today, he was on his leash the whole time. We heard his loud barks and didn't see him get aggressive, but many people in South Hadley said that the dog is dangerous.

Ziggy is two years old. His owner, April Marion, told Western Mass News that he's a lovable giant.



"He's part of our family," Marion noted.



Tuesday night, the South Hadley selectboard voted to euthanize the St. Bernard following years of documented troubles.

Marion previously euthanized her elder St. Bernard following an alleged attack in May when a man in his 70s, Richard Todrin, was walking with his wife and dog down Silver Street when two large St. Bernards charged at them.

According to the police report, "Mr. Todrin, concerned for the safety of his wife and dog, stepped between his family and the attacking dogs. To defend himself, he stuck out his left hand and arm. He was subsequently bitten on the left hand and fingers."



Other police reports obtained by Western Mass News show that Ziggy has also been aggressive toward post office workers, one writing: "...The dog charged me aggressively. That is when I used my postal issued dog spray and sprayed the dog...The dog charged me again. The owner had a difficult time getting control of the dog."



"You might get a big hug. He likes to hug you and sit on you and just purr. He's like a big lion and he's so gentle. I would bet my life on it that Ziggy would not bite someone," Marion noted.



Marion told Western Mass News that she plans to appeal the town's decision to district court.



"He doesn't have a harmful bone in his body and I hope that people can see that and believe that he's not going to hurt anybody," Marion added.

We spoke to South Hadley town administrator Mike Sullivan and he said that this case is complicated and several years long.

