Community supports 16-year-old Agawam athlete battling cancer

An Agawam athlete just entered into the biggest fight yet, this time against cancer.

The 16-year-old volleyball player came out of a game with a headache, and just three weeks later he’s in Boston Children’s Hospital fighting cancer.

16-year-old Justin Linginberg was playing in the Baystate Games, a tournament for Massachusetts athletes.

He left the last game of the weekend with a really bad headache and dizziness, so after a few days he went to the doctor.

But after weeks of not feeling well, his primary care said he thought they needed to go to the ER.

“So we went to the emergency room to see what was wrong and they did a bunch of scans and it turned out I had a tumor in my brain,” said Justin.

Justin and his family immediately hit the road to Boston where he got surgery to remove a portion of the tumor that was the size of a clementine on his brain.

He was diagnosed with pediatric glioma, which is a type of brain cancer.

His mom told Western Mass News that he’s such a positive kid, and the messages of support are keeping him going.

A family friend has started a YouCaring page to help the Agawam volleyball player and his family with their medical bills, and everything that comes with having to stay in Boston for treatment.

They said that what they want most is prayers and positive thoughts.

The Linginberg family said that they can’t thank everyone enough for the support, both emotionally and financially.

Justin said he just wants to get back to school and volleyball.

