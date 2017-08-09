Multiple fire departments respond to apartment complex in Sunder - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Multiple fire departments respond to apartment complex in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Multiple fire departments have responded on scene to Cliffside Apartments on 248 Amherst Road in Sunderland for reports of a fire.

When Western Mass News arrived on scene we could spot several departments, such as Montague, Conway, Leverett, Amherst, and Greenfield.

Smoke could also be seen coming from a section of the complex in a picture sent to us by a viewer.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it comes.

