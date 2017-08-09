Several families displaced following apartment complex fire in Sunderland

Multiple fire departments responded to Cliffside Apartments on 248 Amherst Road in Sunderland before 7pm tonight for reports of a fire.

Crews from seven fire departments assisted to put out the flames.

There were no reported injuries, however one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but is expected to be okay.

Three of the units were heavily damaged, forcing three families to be displaced.

Sunderland Fire Captain Zeoli said it took about 20 minutes for them to knock down the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.