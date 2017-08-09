National Night Out held in Chicopee

National Night Out kicked off in Chicopee tonight.

It's an event that focuses on improving relationships between law enforcement and the community.

One of the newest attractions is the Drunk Busters Go-Kart.

It gives new drivers a chance to feel what it is like to drive while impaired.

Police said the annual event gives residents a chance to meet them one on one.

“We showcase some of our vehicles, a lot of our officers. It's just a way to get to know us outside of routine calls,” said Officer Mike Wilk.

The event was held until 8:30pm tonight at Sherman Park.

