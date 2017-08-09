Child and mother in Worcester Amber Alert found alive.

Mass. State Police say the mother and child sought in the Amber Alert Wednesday night, have been located in a vehicle in a wooded area in Charlton.

Ella Abbott was taken from her home on Greenwood Street by her mother, 38-year-old Leeann Rickheit.

State Police confirm both are conscious and alert. they will be taken to area hospitals for examination.

Rickheit will face charges reflecting her actions in fleeing with the child, as well as evidence observed and recovered during her capture.

The 3-year-old has been taken to UMass Medical Center.

The State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section developed information on the mother and child's whereabouts before they were located.

The Amber Alert has been deactivated. No other information is being released at this time.

