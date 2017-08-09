Mass. State Police issue AMBER Alert for three-year-old girl

Mass. State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for an abducted three-year-old from Worcester.

Ella Abbott was taken from her home on Greenwood Street by her mother, Leeann Rickheit.

Officials state Rickheit has made threats to harm the child tonight.

Ella is described to be a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 3 feet tall, weighing around 40 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a purple or dark colored top.

Rickheit is described to be a 38-year-old, white female with light brown hair, blue eyes, 5’11’’ tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Rickheit is described to be driving a blue, 2007 Hyundai Sonata, with Mass. registration 4PG367.

She is believed to have been recently traveling on the Mass Pike, but has history in the Charlton area.

If you see either of them or have information as to their whereabouts, please call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8606 or dial 911.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.