Mother and child in Worcester Amber Alert found safe in Charlton

Mass. State Police say the mother and child sought in the Amber Alert Wednesday night, were located in a vehicle in a wooded area in Charlton.

3-year-old Ella Abbott was taken from her home on Greenwood Street in Worcester around 7:45 p.m. by her mother, 38-year-old Leeann Rickheit.

Rickheit allegedly threatened to harm her daughter before fleeing from their home.

Members of the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section got word that Rickheit frequently visited the wooded area where her and Ella were found.

State Police told Western Mass News that they were conscious and alert and were transported to local hospitals for examination.

Rickheit will face charges reflecting her actions in fleeing with the child, as well as evidence observed and recovered during her capture.

The Amber Alert has been canceled. No other information is being released at this time.

